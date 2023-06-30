First look at Trailblazing Women of Western New York monuments

The women being honored are Louise Blanchard Bethune, Mary Burnett Talbert, and Geraldine Sid-tah Green.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is giving people their first look at new monuments honoring pioneering women from our region.

On Thursday, the county unveiled mock-ups of three statues created for the Trailblazing Women of Western New York project.

The women being honored are Louise Blanchard Bethune, Mary Burnett Talbert, and Geraldine Sid-tah Green.

Louise Blanchard Bethune was the first professional woman architect in the US.

Mary Burnett Talber was a Civil Rights Leader, preservationist, and educator.

Geraldine Sid-tah Green was a leader for the Senecas and a faith keeper. Sid-tah Green's great-great niece commends the honor, telling 2 On Your Side "This is gonna be a monument for young indigenous men and women to come visit and see the legacy that she has left not only for the Seneca community but for indigenous communities in the United States and Canada as well."

The statues will be placed in front of Old County Hall on Franklin Street in Buffalo.