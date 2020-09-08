Traffic stop on Route 219 leads to DWAI arrest

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested during a traffic stop on Route 219 for allegedly driving while his ability was impaired by drugs.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on Route 219 for allegedly driving while his ability was impaired by drugs (DWAI-Drugs), according to New York State Police.

Troopers arrested Donald R. Wilson, 30, during a traffic stop in Great Valley.

Police say Wilson failed standard field sobriety tests at the scene, and a drug recognition expert evaluation confirmed impairment when he was brought to the State Police barracks in Olean.