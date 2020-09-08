Traffic stop on Route 219 leads to DWAI arrest

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man was arrested Friday during a traffic stop on Route 219 for allegedly driving while his ability was impaired by drugs (DWAI-Drugs), according to New York State Police.
Troopers arrested Donald R. Wilson, 30, during a traffic stop in Great Valley.
Police say Wilson failed standard field sobriety tests at the scene, and a drug recognition expert evaluation confirmed impairment when he was brought to the State Police barracks in Olean.
Wilson was released on appearance tickets. He is due in Great Valley Town Court in September.