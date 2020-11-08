Traffic stop leads to multiple felony charges for Buffalo man

The Erie County Sheriff's office says Brahieem Roberson is accused of driving a stolen vehicle and has 15 suspensions on his license.

CONCORD, N.Y. — A southtowns traffic stop has led to multiple felony charges against a Buffalo man.

The Erie County Sheriff's office says was pulled over just after midnight Monday morning at Genesee and Trevett Roads in the Town of Concord. Deputies say the vehicle he was driving was a rental and reported stolen out of Buffalo.

A records check revealed Roberson had 15 suspensions of his driver's license. A vehicle search turned up a digital scale, crack pipe and other drug paraphernalia.

The 29-year-old is charged with felony counts of criminal possession of stolen property and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. After arriving at the Erie County Holding Center, a deputy discovered multiple crack cocaine rocks on the rear seat and floor of the patrol car. Additionally, Roberson was charged with felony counts of tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance – cocaine.