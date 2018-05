BUFFALO, NY-- A motorist received a big shock when a traffic signal fell and landed on their pickup truck.

The incident happened at the intersection of Main and Minnesota around 11am.

We are waiting to hear from officials on why the light came down or if anyone in the pickup truck was hurt.

Crews are currently working to remove the light.

A traffic signal has fallen and crushed the windshield of a pickup truck at the corner of Main and Minnesota in front of the Aldi. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Xr0qm8oLMi — scottybmay (@scottybmay) May 31, 2018

