CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY - Back in 2013, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office introduced a new Warning Ticket Program which gave deputies the option to issue warnings for lesser traffic violations.

Now, the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) has awarded the Sheriff's Office with a grant to study the impact the program has had on traffic safety.

The goal of the Warning Ticket Program is to "attempt to correct driving behavior without subjecting motorists to fines and other expenses," according to the Sheriff's Office. Through the grant and the study to follow, the Sheriff's Office will be able to determine just how effective the program is.

The study of traffic data will reveal whether warning ticket recipients are more or less likely to be pulled over or involved in an accident.

The Warning Ticket program was the first of its kind for a Sheriff's Office in the state, and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says it was recognized by the NYS Sheriff's Association when it received the Outstanding Traffic Safety Program award.

