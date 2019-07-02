BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of the North Claremont Block Club live near the intersection of Elmwood and Forest avenues in Buffalo.

The group has been advocating for changes to the intersection for more than a year.

"I have seen near-accidents, I have seen a car and a school bus accident and I've also seen people get almost pushed into the barriers that are up currently for the Chason project," Block Club President Courtney Huckle said.

The group wants to see new lanes on Forest Avenue turning onto Elmwood and the addition of a bike lane.

The group has been working with Buffalo Common Council member Joel Feroleto.

"There are some concerns about visibility and seeing past cars that are pulled out towards the middle of the intersection trying to make left turns," he said.

The Department of Public Works heard there concerns and are working to make it happen.

"There have been some proposed changes by the dept of public works to restripe the intersection to make left hand turns onto Elmwood Avenue from Forest," Feroleto said.

During a public meeting held by the block club Wednesday night, people were able to see renderings of what the new lanes would look like and leave feedback for the Department of Public Works.

"There are a lot of pedestrians as well and I think that the turning lanes and more clear demarcations will assist with all of the pedestrians walking north and south," Huckle said.

Sandra Girage's family has lived in that neighborhood for more than 70 years. She says she's concerned having a bike lane because it will encourage more pedestrians to enter the dangerous intersection.

"I think this needs to be studied further. I have talked to them about this before, and I said you're having pipe dreams if you think this is going to work out," Girage said.

The Department of Public Works will hold its own public hearing before a decision is made.