Traffic changes announced for Bills' Open Practice this weekend

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says a stretch of Abbott Rd. in front of Highmark stadium will close, while Big Tree Rd will remain open in both directions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills will hold the first of three open practices Saturday for fans to get an up close look at how the team is looking during the first week of training camp.

The Erie County Sheriff's office has announced the following traffic changes will be in place for the session which runs from 10 AM until Noon:

Abbott Road

The section of Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 7:00 a.m.;

The road will remain closed until after the open practice (approximately 1:30 p.m.);

All stadium parking lots are open;

Drivers are advised to find alternate routes.

Route 20a (Big Tree Road)

Rte. 20a will be open in both east and west directions throughout Saturday;

The Sheriff’s Office will not close 20a to westbound traffic after the practice.

Fans need a mobile ticket to attend, which is available free of charge. The ticket also includes free parking. There is a limit of six tickets per person. No tailgating will be allowed.