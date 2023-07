As of 9:45 a.m., most traffic had cleared.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A tractor trailer on fire on I-90 East by Walden Avenue is causing major traffic delays.

Around 7:10 a.m. on Monday, a vehicle on fire was reported by NITTEC. All lanes have since reopened.

