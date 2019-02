BUFFALO, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer tipped over and almost went over the barrier on the I-90 east Sunday afternoon.

Friday night, Governor Andrew Cuomo banned all empty tractor trailers and tandems beginning Sunday at 10 a.m., but that didn't stop one truck driver who ignored the ban.

2 On Your Side's Ron Plants was covering the wind storm when he noticed that New York State Troopers were pulling trucks over on Route 219 Sunday to check trucks.