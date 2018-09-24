NIAGARA, NY-- State Police are investigating an accident between a tractor trailer and a bridge that was too low.

The accident happened on the Niagara Scenic Parkway. A truck was attempting to go under the bridge after exiting the I-190. The truck was too high and lost the top of its load.

Troopers say there are signs posted saying the bridge has a 12-foot clearance and no commercial vehicles They say this happens often.

No word yet on if the driver will face any charges.

