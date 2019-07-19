PEMBROKE, N.Y. — Two people were rushed to the hospital this morning after a tractor-trailer went off of a thruway overpass.

The fire chief at the scene tells us that a tractor trailer traveling westbound on the I-90 crashed when it went through the guide rail and onto Route 5 around 4 a.m. Friday.

A man and his wife were in the tractor trailer. The woman was extricated and taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight. The man was taken by ambulance. Both are expected to be okay.

There were two dogs in the truck, one was rushed to the vet, the other is still missing.

The right lane is closed on the I-90 West at Pembroke due to the crash.

Route 5 is also closed from Route 77 to Crittenden Road.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.