TOWN OF ELLICOTT, N.Y. — A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-86 Sunday morning in Chautauqua County, forcing the closure of both eastbound lanes for an hour while officials cleaned up the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to New York State Police, which added that the trailer was hauling scrap metal.

