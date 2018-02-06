LANCASTER, N.Y. — There won't be any charges filed against the individuals involved in the brawl that broke out at Lancaster Speedway Wednesday, according to the track president.

In a video shared on Facebook, multiple people can be seen fighting, and in one case, someone was struck with a large object (we’ve removed the sound due to foul language).

WATCH: Fight at Lancaster Speedway

President Tim Packman said Saturday that it doesn't appear that any charges will be filed against those involved, since no complaints were made to police and no property damage was reported.

Packman initially said Thursday that track security was interviewing a number witnesses and was planning to work with law enforcement to identify the individuals involved.

Packman met with the track's ownership group on Friday to discuss the future of Cruise Nights. Packman says that more changes are coming to "Cruise Night" in response to the brawl. He said that he's still working out a few things and will make announcement Monday about the changes.

Just last year, Lancaster Speedway canceled its Cruise Night due to incidents involving security guards. The speedway put in new procedures and hired US Security Associates, Inc. in an attempt to correct some of the issues that surrounded Cruise Night.

