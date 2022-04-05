Trace Adkins, with special guests Terri Clark and Lonestar to perform at the Erie County Fair

The trio of country artists will be together for one night in the Grandstand on Sunday, August 14 at 5:30 p.m.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — Three country stars on one stage headline the latest grandstand show at this year's Erie County Fair.

Trace Adkins, with special guests Terri Clark and Lonestar will perform Sunday, August 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 10 at 9 a.m. Preferred track seats are $55, reserved track seats are $45 and general admission tickets are $35. Tickets purchased prior to the day of the show will include admission to the fair on the day of the performance.

Other recently announced shows for this year's '12 Best Days of Summer' include:

The Fab Four: Ultimate Beatles Tribute - Wednesday, August 10 at 8 p.m. The show is FREE with gate admission to the fair.

Riley Green – Thursday, August 11th at 8 p.m.

Happy Together Tour – Tuesday, August 16 at 8 p.m.