Toys 'R' Us is coming back to the Buffalo market

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After being absent in the market for years, Toys “R” Us is returning to Buffalo.

Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) announced late last year a partnership with WHP Global, which called for plans to open Toys “R” Us shops within more than 400 Macy’s stores nationwide. Though the company didn’t have a list then of locations where the shop-in-shop concept would launch, it renewed the possibility that the brand would return to Buffalo after its toy stores permanently closed in the market a few years ago.

Macy’s recently announced the toy brand would open in every Macy’s store in the U.S. between late July and Oct. 15. The concept will take up at least 1,000 square feet in each shop, according to a news release.