Toy gun exchange program happening this week in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In the wake of recent violence in the Western New York community, a new toy gun exchange program is happening this week in the City of Buffalo.

The idea is to trade kids' toy guns for other toys like remote controlled cars, skateboards or sporting equipment. The toy gun exchange is being run by a partnership between the Back to Basics Ministries, the Peacemakers and the Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S. Organizations.

"So the toy gun is the hook. I think a lot of the NRA and gun owners say 'hey wait a minute, you're taking away our guns, next you're going to be taking away our cars.' No, we're not taking away their guns. We're educating our children about guns," said Leonard Lane, president of Buffalo F.A.T.H.E.R.S.

The toy gun exchange officially kicked off Monday right across the street from the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue. The exchange will continue from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.