BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda wants to expand its recreation department with better facilities and they are planning to build a new ice rink, splash pads and a field house.

Councilman Dan Crangle said this would be the first major project in the town in 29 years since the Aquatic Center was built.

The youth enhancement project will cost more than $8 million.

The plan calls for a change at Brighton Park. Crangle said the "pool would be demolished" and a splash pad accommodating up to 200 kids would be constructed.

"It will be a longer season because we can turn it on and off, we can open up early and leave it open later in the season even until late September," he said.

WGRZ-TV

Residents have mixed opinions about the project. Jeff Orlowski is in favor of the new field house and rinks.

"Might as well enhance the facilities that bring people to the town and give kids something to do," Orlowski said.

Tom McGrath is against the project for the cost.

"I think it benefits too few in the community for quite a bit of money," said McGrath.

Lincoln Park would turn the existing arena into an a-purpose recreation and field house. It will be used year-round.

"We have a lot of local high schools asking questions about the use of it and it will be open all year round where before the arena was only for a short period of time, six months, if that," said Crangle.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger said the project is a revenue enhancement because the town will break even and make money. Recreational programs and activities will be expanded.

"We lose money with our pools and ice rinks,' Emminger said. "Even if we did break even with this project, we're going to be making money because we're going to be making more money than we are now because we're losing money now.."

The pools and arenas are 60 years old and it would cost $800,000 for a pool liner for a seven and a half week season.

Officials are hoping to get grants to help with the project.

Rusty Needham lives in the Town and is not pleased with the process.

"They are doing an end run around all the citizens to pass this without our say so," Needham said.

Construction could start in late August or September. The hope is to have the ice arena open by August 2020.