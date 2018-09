TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- A Town of Tonawanda woman was struck and killed by a train this weekend.

Town of Tonawanda Police say the woman was struck by a northbound Amtrak train in the area of Sheridan Drive and Military Road Saturday evening.

The woman was identified as Amy Gutierrez, 40. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating why Gutierrez was walking on the tracks when the train came by.

