TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — There are still a lot of questions concerning a double fatal crash on Friday night in the Town of Tonawanda.

The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is expected to update the media on the investigation into the accident.

Police have not done any media interviews about the crash, just releasing a press release over the weekend.

Six cars were involved in the accident that happened at the intersection of Sheridan Drive and Military Road.

Tyler Lichtenberger and Gianna Amena, both 21 years old and both from North Tonawanda, were killed in the accident.

2 On Your Side has been listening to police dispatch calls related to the crash.

"Attempted to pull over a white Ford Focus traveling about 80 miles an hour up military northbound toward Sheridan," an officer can be heard saying on the police radio.

Seconds later, the vehicile collided with other vehicles at the intersection.

Moments before the fatal crash, Buffalo Police responded to a minor accident at Military and Skillen Street. While police were on their way, the call got upgraded to a possible gun call. When police got to the scene, one car had already taken off... and a police source tells us that car ended up crashing at Military and Sheridan.

2 On Your Side will update this story as more details are made available.