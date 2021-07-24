Town of Tonawanda Titans Swim Club celebrates 50th anniversary

The swim club has called the Town of Tonawanda home since 1971.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Titans Swim Club celebrated a milestone Friday night.

The swim club has called the Town of Tonawanda home since 1971 and on Friday, all of the current and former members celebrated its 50th anniversary outside the town aquatic center.

The carnival-like atmosphere brought together past team members alongside the current crop of young swimmers.

2 On Your Side spoke with Heather Scibetta, the president of the Titans, who told us about the significance of the club over the last five decades.

"It means a lot to families," Scibetta said. "It means a lot to the kids to be able to have something stable in their life to be able to come, enjoy and be with their friends, with their coaches, their mentors and have fun."