Town of Tonawanda successful in eminent domain case against NRG

A State Supreme Court judge dismissed the case on June 9.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A State Supreme Court judge in Rochester has dismissed the eminent domain case involving the Town of Tonawanda and NRG, which operated the former Huntley Power Plant on River Road.

The court's decision was handed down on June 9, according to Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger. The plant closed in 2016 and has been for sale since 2018.

NRG brought the lawsuit last year following the town's authorization in July 2022 to acquire the property by condemnation, claiming it "would not serve a public use, benefit, or purpose."

"This is a critical site in the Town’s development efforts along the River Road Corridor," said Town Supervisor Joseph Emminger. "Within the next 30 days, the Town will start to prepare an Expression of Interest to parties interested in cleaning up and redeveloping the site. Our plan is and always has been to get that property into a responsible developer’s hands for cleanup and redevelopment."

Supervisor Emminger said the town envisions condos and apartments, along with office and commercial space and waterfront access.

"We are closer now than we ever have been to making this 93-acre waterfront site a jewel in the Town of Tonawanda that we can all be proud of, and we intend to make it happen. The decision by the appellate court gets us closer to achieving our goals for the residents and taxpayers of the Town."

2 On Your Side reached out to NRG for comment on the court's decision, and they provided the following statement: