Town of Tonawanda residents concerned about smoke coming from Amigone Funeral Home crematory

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda officials will be meeting with residents who live near the Amigone Funeral Home on Sheridan Drive today.

On Wednesday, several concerned residents shared photos on social media of thick black smoke coming from the crematory.

Residents had complained in the past of the strong odor and ashes the come from the building.

The Amigone crematory on Sheridan Drive shut down in 2012 after years of complaints from neighbors. In 2014, the county blocked it from reopening. And, in 2016, a judge said it could reopen, and the company worked with the state to meet new emission standards.

Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joe Emminger responded Wednesday evening that he contacted the NYS DEC to investigate. This is the message he said he received from the DEC:



"“Apparently they burned one large body followed by another large body which caused the chamber to overheat. Due to the excessive temperature the pollution control system is bypassed with direct discharge out of the stack. We are still trying to gather additional information and are evaluating next steps from a regulatory perspective.”

