Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban until November 15

The ban normally goes into effect November 1 at 12:01 AM.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Residents of the Town of Tonawanda can thank Mother Nature for having two extra weeks to park on town streets overnight.

Town officials say due to the favorable weather forecast for the next several weeks, the parking ban that normally goes into effect at 12:01 AM on November 1 will has been extended until November 15 at the same time.

The ban prohibits parking on all streets in the town between the hours of 2 and 6 AM.