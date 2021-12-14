Town of Tonawanda pushes back winter parking ban until January 2

The ban normally goes into effect November 1 at 12:01 AM.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Residents of the Town of Tonawanda can thank mother nature again for having more time to park on town streets overnight.

Town officials say due to the favorable weather forecast for the next few weeks, the parking ban that had already been extended three times already has been extended once again, this time until January 2.

The ban prohibits parking on all streets in the town between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.