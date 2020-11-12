Town of Tonawanda installs new reduced speed limit zone at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

The 20 mph speed limit will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when school is in session.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Fast drivers beware: the Town of Tonawanda has installed a new reduced speed limit zone in the area of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute on Kenmore Avenue

The installation came at the request of the school where activity takes place between buildings on both the City of Buffalo side of Kenmore Ave. and the Town of Tonawanda side, requiring students to frequently cross the street.