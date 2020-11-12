Town of Tonawanda installs new reduced speed limit zone at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Fast drivers beware: the Town of Tonawanda has installed a new reduced speed limit zone in the area of St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute on Kenmore Avenue
The speed limit in the area of the school will now be 20 mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on days when school is in session.
The installation came at the request of the school where activity takes place between buildings on both the City of Buffalo side of Kenmore Ave. and the Town of Tonawanda side, requiring students to frequently cross the street.
Increased signage has been added to the existing school area design that includes a crosswalk with school crossing assemblies and school area warning signs.