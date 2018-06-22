TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. -- On this first day of summer, plenty of kids and adults got their first taste of the season as the pools in the Town of Tonawanda opened.

"Opening day, on this beautiful day in the Town of Tonawanda, has been great," Mark Campanella said.

Campanella is the superintendent of the Parks and Recreation Department for the Town of Tonawanda. In order to operate the four pools his department is in charge of, he has to have enough lifeguards. He says it's pretty easy filling those job openings each summer.

"The neat thing about the town is we have a lot of the same life guards that have been here the last couple of years come back, and we're able to, with them being residents, add a few more to our roster each and every year," Campanella said.

Campanella says each lifeguard goes through rigorous training, is certified, and once they pass all the tests and meet the requirements, they're ready to protect the pools. He says for the most part, they're college students.

"That's one of the reasons why we close the pool in August, halfway through August, is because these kids have to get geared up and back to college," Campanella said.

Buffalo's city-owned pools open July first and stay open through Labor Day. A spokesperson for the city tells 2 On Your Side that they have enough lifeguards to open the city's nine pools July first as planned.

The pools in Tonawanda closed at 5 p.m. Thursday, but the schedule for the rest of the summer is out and varies day-to-day.

