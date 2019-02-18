TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department has temporarily suspended its SWAT team operations.

This news comes following the investigation of one of its officers who was involved in an accident in January. Officer Howard Scholl faces internal disciplinary charges over an off-duty car accident, and Town of Tonawanda officials have told the cop they intend to fire him.

In December, one of the department's lieutenants was arrested for DWI. The Niagara County Sheriff's Office confirmed to 2 On Your Side that Corey J. Flatau, 37, was arrested December 29 on Nash Road in the Town of Wheatfield. Officials say Flatau's vehicle went across Nash Road and hit a mailbox. Deputies say they were unable to finish a field sobriety test after Flatau fell.

The department says internal discipline regarding SWAT members or any of our officers remains a "confidential and personnel matter."

Officials say that in the event of an emergency, the police department has enough tactical team members to address any situation.