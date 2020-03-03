TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police need your help in locating a missing woman.

Stacie J. Simpson was last seen leaving work in Amherst on February 28. She did not return home.

Simpson is 5'2" tall and weighs about 120 lbs. She has pierced ears and wears colored contact lenses. She was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie, light blue pants and light blue sneakers.

If you have any information on Simpson's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police Detective Cavarello at: 716-879-6606 or the confidential tipline at: 716-879-6606. Please refer to complaint #20-208953.