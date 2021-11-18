Town of Tonawanda police officer admits false reporting in off-duty crash

As a result of his plea to falsifying business records, Howard Scholl, III was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Tonawanda Police officer has admitted that he was behind the wheel nearly two years ago when he and his wife were involved in an off-duty accident.

The Erie County District Attorney's office says Howard Scholl, III, 38 claimed his wife was driving when the vehicle they were in ran a stop sign and collided with another vehicle.

The crash happened at Englewood and St. Johns Avenue just before midnight on January 19, 2019.

Scholl pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday to one county of falsifying business records, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to a conditional discharge and Judge Susan Eagan ordered him to perform 100 hours of community service. The case against his wife was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal.