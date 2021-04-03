Town of Tonawanda Police mourn the loss of one of their own

Lieutenant Christine Milosich died March 1 after a brave fight with cancer. She was 39 years old.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own to cancer.

Milosich was hired by the town in 2008 and became the first female to be promoted to lieutenant in the Town of Tonawanda Police Department.

Milosich championed the department's Community Services Program and residents often saw her on the Town of Tonawanda Facebook page doing Facebook live videos.

NYS Assemblyman Bill Conrad wrote this about Milosich on social media, "This is just a devastating loss, for the Town of Tonawanda Police Department, for law enforcement in general and for our community as a whole. Lt. Milosich was a remarkable human being and police officer - and the first woman in TTPD to be promoted to lieutenant. I had the honor of working with her over the course of my time on the Town Board, as she was a community liaison for the department. She did us proud."