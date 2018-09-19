TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY - Town of Tonwanda Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

They say Diyar Othman, 12, of the town, was last seen September 18 leaving his house to go to school.

He was last seen wearing blue shorts, a blue 'Superman' t-shirt, white sneakers, and a green and black backpack.

Diyar is 5 feet tall, weighs roughly 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-879-6613, or the confidential tipline at 716-879-6606. Refer to complaint #18-840782.

© 2018 WGRZ