TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY - Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 26-year-old.

Town of Tonawanda Police say David Berger, 26, of the town, left his home around 2 a.m. Monday morning.

They say he is distraught, and hasn't been seen since he left his home.

Berger is a white male, 5'8" tall, and 140 pounds.

Police are asking anyone with information on Berger's whereabouts to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at 716-876-5300 or 716-879-6613 for our Desk Officer. Refer to complaint number 18-841682.

