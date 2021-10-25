Town of Tonawanda Police lobby to close briefly Tuesday

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you have business with the Town of Tonawanda Police be aware their lobby and front entrance will be closed briefly on Tuesday.
The closure will be from 8 AM until Noon. Walk-ins will not be accepted during that time.
The Front Desk will continue to be staffed by a police officer. If you need assistance during the temporary closure, you can use the following phone numbers:
- Emergency: 9-1-1
- Non-emergency: 716 876-5300
- Front Desk Officer: 716-879-6614
- Criminal Investigation Bureau Appointments: Patty Nisbet 716-879-6633
- Confidential Tip Line: 716-879-6606
- Handicap Parking Tags: Town Clerk's Office-2919 Delaware Ave. 716-877-8800.