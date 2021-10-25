Town of Tonawanda Police lobby to close briefly Tuesday

The lobby and front building entrance will be closed from 8 AM until Noon. Walk-ins will not be accepted during that time.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — If you have business with the Town of Tonawanda Police be aware their lobby and front entrance will be closed briefly on Tuesday.

The Front Desk will continue to be staffed by a police officer. If you need assistance during the temporary closure, you can use the following phone numbers: