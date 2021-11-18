Town of Tonawanda Police investigate pedestrian accident

The pedestrian, Robert A. Crowley, 37, of Town of Tonawanda, was taken to ECMC and is currently in serious condition.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Accident Investigation Unit is investigating a serious pedestrian accident.

The accident happened November 17 on Military Road near Coventry Road around 6 p.m. Investigators say a pickup truck collided with a pedestrian in the roadway.

The driver of the pickup truck was identified by police as Joseph D. Ballard, 29, of Kenmore. He was not hurt.

Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 879-6614, or their confidential tip line at (716) 879-6606.