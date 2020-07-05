TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police detectives are investigating a case where a person was found dead inside a home on Yorkshire Road.

Police say they found the body on Wednesday morning, following a report of a first aid call. The person's identity was being withheld while they contacted family.

They aren't releasing any other information.

