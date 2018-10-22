TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating a fatal accident that happened early Monday morning on the I-290.

The accident happened on the I-290 westbound between Niagara Falls Blvd. and Colvin Blvd. exits at 12:30am.

Police say Hamad Mir, 40, from Pakistan, lost control of a 2018 Kia he was driving. The vehicle struck the guardrail causing Mir to be pinned behind the steering wheel. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three children in the vehicle were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. An elderly female passenger was taken to Buffalo General to be checked out. Another female passenger was not hurt.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

