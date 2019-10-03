BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda police hockey team played in its annual scrimmage versus the Buffalo Sabres Thunder, which is Western New York's first hockey team for athletes with developmental disabilities.

"It's a wonderful experience for our players to scrimmage with typical teams and develop some friendships and comradery, and also for those teams to see how important hockey is to our individuals," Pam Steffan said.

Steffan started the team 10 years ago with her husband so their son, Ryan, could play special needs hockey here in Buffalo.