Town of Tonawanda Police front lobby closed starting September 15

Facebook post says walk-ins will not be accepted starting September 15 through October 15 as the building undergoes needed repairs.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The front lobby of the Town of Tonawanda Police Headquarters will be closed to the public starting September 15.

A department Facebook post says the building will be undergoing needed repairs and the lobby will not reopen until October 15. During that time, walk-ins will not be accepted; however the front desk will continue to be staffed by an officer 24/7.

If you need the assistance of the police during the closure, please take note of the following information:

Emergency: 9-1-1

Non-emergency: 716-876-5300 Front Desk Officer: 716-879-6614

Criminal Investigation Bureau Appointments: Patty Nisbet 716-879-6633

Confidential Tip Line: 716-879-6606

Handicap Parking Tags: Town Clerk's Office - 2919 Delaware Ave. Buffalo N.Y. 14217 or https://tonawanda.ny.us/forms/173-handicap-mv-664-1-form/file.html