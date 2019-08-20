The Town of Tonawanda's Police Chief Jerome Uschold III asked to retire "as soon as possible." 2 On Your Side was at the Town of Tonawanda board meeting Monday night, where his possible retirement was discussed after it was brought up by members of the community.

No decisions were made at Monday's meeting because the documents were submitted too late for the board's agenda; however, the town could approve the police chief's retirement at a separate date.

This comes after the arrests of two police paramedics and two police officers since December, and after the town board canceled a raise he was scheduled to receive.

