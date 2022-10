Laurie A. Storms, 59, was last seen at her home in the Town of Tonawanda and is said to have left around 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police are asking for assistance in locating a missing person.

Storms has gray hair and blue eyes. It is not known what clothing she was wearing.

People with information about her location are asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 876-5300 and can reference complaint #22-248794.