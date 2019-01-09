TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing man.

Police say David Berger, 27, left his home on a bike sometime Sunday morning after making suicidal remarks to a friend. He might be on his way to a campground in Royalton or the Adirondacks.

Berger is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If anyone sees Berger or has information about his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Town of Tonawanda Police Department at (716) 876-5300 and to refer to complaint number 19 936170.

