Town of Tonawanda Police warning residents about new scam

The Police Department has received multiple reports of scammers impersonating Verizon and Amazon representatives.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is warning residents of a new scam.

The department has received multiple reports of widespread scamming from people impersonating Amazon and Verizon representatives.

The scammers contact victims by phone and tell people their accounts have been compromised. The scammers then instruct people to purchase gift cards to solve the issue.

Police are reminding people that these companies would not contact customers and ask them to purchase gift cards to fix issues with an account.

If you are are victim of one of these scams, Town of Tonawanda Police are directing you to do the following:

Hang up and contact the company

Report the incident with the FTC

Check your credit report

Call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department to file a police report

Request a scam brochure from the station