Town of Tonawanda Police warning residents about new scam

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Police Department is warning residents of a new scam.
The department has received multiple reports of widespread scamming from people impersonating Amazon and Verizon representatives.
The scammers contact victims by phone and tell people their accounts have been compromised. The scammers then instruct people to purchase gift cards to solve the issue.
Police are reminding people that these companies would not contact customers and ask them to purchase gift cards to fix issues with an account.
If you are are victim of one of these scams, Town of Tonawanda Police are directing you to do the following:
- Hang up and contact the company
- Report the incident with the FTC
- Check your credit report
- Call the Town of Tonawanda Police Department to file a police report
- Request a scam brochure from the station