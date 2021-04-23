Town of Tonawanda Paramedics honored for saving family from carbon monoxide poisoning

Paramedics Rodriquez Barone and Rutecki were honored by police for their awareness and quick action to save the family. (Photos: Town of Tonawanda Paramedica

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Two Town of Tonawanda paramedics were honored Friday to for saving a family from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Paramedics Ruddy Rodriquez Barone and Jason Rutecki were dispatched to an apartment last month for a report of a 16-year-old female "whose heart was racing".

When they arrived, the paramedics became concerned because, in addition to the teen, another member of the household appeared to be ill as well.

Firefighters from the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Department were called to investigate the possibility of carbon monoxide in the family's apartment.

According to officials, the fire department discovered high levels of carbon monoxide in the apartment.

They also discovered two children sleeping under blankets in other bedrooms. Fire officials say that the children could have died if they had remained in the apartment with such high levels of carbon monoxide.

According to a post on Facebook, town officials say the fumes came from an improperly vented tankless water heater.

All patients were taken to the hospital for treatment.