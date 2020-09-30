Town of Tonawanda Paddock Golf Dome set to reopen October 1

The golf dome was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda Paddock Golf Dome is scheduled to reopen this week.

Town of Tonawanda Town Councilman and Youth Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Bill Conrad made the announcement Wednesday, saying the golf dome will reopen for the season on October 1 at 9 a.m. The golf dome was forced to close in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are excited to be able to bring some sense of normalcy back to public with the of the indoor driving range and miniature golf course, and get us thru the winter months ahead," the town said in a press release.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines, there will be a limited capacity in the facility. The town also says the venue offerings will be on a first come first serve basis.

Masks will be required at all times when entering the facility, and social distancing is required. However, masks are not required while you are in the driving range stall.

The Town also annoucned the Town of Tonawanda Aquatic Center is set to reopen on Thursday, October 1.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only the pool services will be available to the public. Town officials are still evaluating the safety of the fitness center.



The pool area will be open with an exclusive senior swim time from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday.

From October 1 through October 4, the Aquatic Center will be free to the public. New membership rates and fees will go into effect on Monday, October 5 for town residents and non-residents.