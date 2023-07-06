Town of Tonawanda opens cooling centers Thursday

The town is advising people to check on their elderly neighbors, friends and family members to make sure they are staying cool.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — With the hot weather forecasted for the area, the Town of Tonawanda is offering places for people to get out the heat.

The following cooling centers are open on Thursday:

Senior Citizen Center (open until 4:30 p.m.) – 291 Ensminger Rd.

Aquatic and Fitness Center (open until 9 p.m.) – 1 Pool Plaza

Kenilworth Branch Library (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.) – 318 Montrose Ave.

Kenmore Branch Library (10 a.m. – 9 p.m.) – 160 Delaware Rd.

People looking to cool off while outside and head to the following outdoor pools:

Lincoln Pool (1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.) – 1200 Parker Blvd.

Kenmore Pool (1 p.m. – 6 p.m.) – 255 Mang Ave., Kenmore

Mang Wading Pool (11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.) – 425 Mang Ave., Kenmore

Splash pads at Cur:s, Ellwood, Kenilworth & Thurston Parks will also be open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.