TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY-- Town of Tonawanda residents are getting a short reprieve from the winter parking restrictions.

The town board temporarily lifted the winter parking restrictions on Monday. Overnight parking restrictions will not go into effect until 12:01am on November 15. Normally, the town's winter parking restrictions go into effect November 1, but due to the lack of snow so early in the season, they are pushing the date back.

Now, if we do get a significant snow event prior to November 15, residents should take their vehicles off the street overnight so snow plows can get through.

© 2018 WGRZ