Town of Tonawanda fireworks will be held Friday night

The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. The town is expecting 5,000 to 6,000 people.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Here in Western New York, the fireworks shows start Friday night with the show at Kenney Field in the Town of Tonawanda.

"Come, plan on having a good time," Town of Tonawanda Parks and Rec superintendent Mark Campanella said.

The pyrotechnic and sound teams were busy setting up for the fireworks at Kenney Field in Tonawanda on Friday afternoon.

The Parks and Rec superintendent says the phones have been ringing all week with people asking about the celebration. He's expecting 5,000 to 6,000 people for the event, which will start at 9:30 p.m.

"We'll have food trucks. We've got Anderson's, Just Pizza, we have Cheesy Chick, House of Munch, Sweet Melody's, we've got a Thai company, Yakisoba's, and we even have a vendor that will be selling novelties for the kids glow sticks and things like that. We have the James Ryan Foundation, which will be giving out glow sticks to the kids, so it's a fun-filled evening," Campanella said.

And he is not worried about any rain that might come our way.

"Drizzling right now, but nothing, this is just going to pass over. It looks like they're calling for late night, after 10 o'clock. We'll get through it," Campanella said.

"So you think that the fireworks show will happen no matter what?" 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik asked.

"Oh, it will happen. You know, there's always, there's a chance of lightning, which changes the dynamics of whatever you're doing outdoors," Campanella said.

And if you're planning on doing your own fireworks this weekend, make sure you check to see if it's legal in your community first. The Erie County Sheriff's Office says it is best to leave it all up to the experts.

"The safest way to view fireworks is to go to one of your town or country displays and enjoy it that way," Detective Dan Walczak of the Erie County Sheriff's Office said.