Town of Tonawanda delays winter parking ban to January 1

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda has delayed its winter parking ban once again, due to the "favorable weather forecast."

Town Supervisor Joe Emminger announced the Town of Tonawanda parking ban that was delayed until December 15 is now extended to 12:01 a.m. on January 1, 2021.

"In the unlikely event of a significant snowfall, please use common sense and remove your car from the street so that our Town Highway plows can clear the snow. Your cooperation is greatly appreciated. "

The parking ban prohibits parking on all streets in the Town of Tonawanda between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.