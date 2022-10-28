Town of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga delay their winter parking ban

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on Oct. 28.
The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that it has delayed the overnight winter parking ban for a couple more weeks.
The town says the favorable weather forecast that is being predicted for the next couple of weeks prompted the town board to delay the parking restrictions until at least Dec. 1.
Last year the weather held out and the town's overnight winter parking ban didn't start until January.
In the Town of Cheektowaga, Town Supervisor Diane Benczkowski says the winter parking ban is delayed until snow season starts. The town says Cheektowaga Police will not issue parking tickets until considerable amounts of snow begin to fall.