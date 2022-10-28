Town of Tonawanda, Cheektowaga delay their winter parking ban

The favorable weather forecast for the next couple of weeks prompted some towns to delay the parking restrictions.

The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that it has delayed the overnight winter parking ban for a couple more weeks.

The town says the favorable weather forecast that is being predicted for the next couple of weeks prompted the town board to delay the parking restrictions until at least Dec. 1.

Last year the weather held out and the town's overnight winter parking ban didn't start until January.