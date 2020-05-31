x
Town of Tonawanda declares local State of Emergency

The State of Emergency goes into effect at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and remains in effect for 30 days or until it is rescinded by subsequent order.
Joe Emminger, Town of Tonawanda Supervisor

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The Town of Tonawanda declared a local State of Emergency Sunday in response to the violent protest that happened in the City of Buffalo Saturday night. 

The Town of Tonawanda Supervisor Joseph Emminger says the State of Emergency has been declared due to, "civil unrest manifesting in violent protests, riots, and destruction of property within the County of Erie." Emminger's declaration also states that the Town of Tonawanda is providing emergency assistance to other municipalities in Erie County to address the civil unrest.

The State of Emergency goes into effect at 5:30 p.m. Sunday and remains in effect for 30 days or until it is rescinded by subsequent order.

